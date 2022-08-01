U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Heuermann, left, and Master Sgt. Joel Sluis, both nondestructive inspection specialists with the 182nd Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, inspect a C-130H Hercules aircraft during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Jan. 8, 2022. Out of an abundance of caution, the drill weekend was conducted with reduced manning to mitigate the tri-county region’s unprecedented COVID-19 levels experienced during the Omicron variant surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7005664
|VIRIN:
|220108-Z-EU280-1108
|Resolution:
|5584x3728
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Omicron surge doesn’t stop drill weekend readiness training at the 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 8, 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Lealan Buehrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
