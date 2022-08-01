Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Omicron surge doesn't stop drill weekend readiness training at the 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 8, 2022

    Omicron surge doesn’t stop drill weekend readiness training at the 182nd Airlift Wing Jan. 8, 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Heuermann, left, and Master Sgt. Joel Sluis, both nondestructive inspection specialists with the 182nd Maintenance Squadron, Illinois Air National Guard, inspect a C-130H Hercules aircraft during drill weekend in Peoria, Illinois, Jan. 8, 2022. Out of an abundance of caution, the drill weekend was conducted with reduced manning to mitigate the tri-county region’s unprecedented COVID-19 levels experienced during the Omicron variant surge. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer)

