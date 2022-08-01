Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecticut National Guard Distributes COVID-19 Tests and N95 Masks [Image 4 of 5]

    Connecticut National Guard Distributes COVID-19 Tests and N95 Masks

    WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks seen at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Jan. 8, 2022. Connecticut National Guard Soldiers and Airmen distributed more than 166,000 tests and 168,000 masks from five regional points of distribution to child care workers throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

    National Guard
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

