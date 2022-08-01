Senior Airman Andrew Wohllebe, 103rd Air Control Squadron, loads COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks into a vehicle at Camp Hartell in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, Jan. 8, 2022. Connecticut National Guard Soldiers and Airmen distributed more than 166,000 tests and 168,000 masks from five regional points of distribution to child care workers throughout the state. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 14:18
|Photo ID:
|7005615
|VIRIN:
|220108-Z-DY403-012
|Resolution:
|4134x3100
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|WINDSOR LOCKS, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecticut National Guard Distributes COVID-19 Tests and N95 Masks [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT