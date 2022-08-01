Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross Sailors keep the ship clean [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ross Sailors keep the ship clean

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220108-N-UN585-1018 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Davener Pierce, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), sanitizes a ladder during an all hands field day aboard the ship, Jan. 8, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 13:14
    VIRIN: 220108-N-UN585-1018
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross Sailors keep the ship clean [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    cleaning
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    sanitation stations

