USS Ross Sailors keep the ship clean

220108-N-UN585-1005 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 8, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Michael Fiore, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), sanitizes a railing during an all hands field day aboard the ship, Jan. 8, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

