    D.C. National Guard supports D.C. Health COVID self-testing mission [Image 4 of 6]

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Assembled COVID self-testing kits await pickup at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 6th, 2022. Nearly 100 District of Columbia National Guard members are activated in support of D.C. Health to assemble testing kits for distribution throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

