D.C. National Guard supports D.C. Health COVID self-testing mission

Assembled COVID self-testing kits await pickup at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 6th, 2022. Nearly 100 District of Columbia National Guard members are activated in support of D.C. Health to assemble testing kits for distribution throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 Location: DC, US