D.C. National Guard supports D.C. Health COVID self-testing mission

District of Columbia National Guard members assemble and package COVID self-testing kits at the D.C. Armory, Jan. 6th, 2022. Nearly 100 D.C. Guard members are activated in support of D.C. Health to assemble testing kits for distribution throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

