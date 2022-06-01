Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Spruance live-fire exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Spruance live-fire exercise

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw 

    USS Spruance (DDG 111)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 5, 2022) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Leonardo Chandra, left, from Monterey Park, Calif., fires an M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun under the supervision of Chief Gunner’s Mate Christopher Lamotte, right, from Moreno Valley, Calif., during a live-fire weapons exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance is part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 02:46
    Photo ID: 7005481
    VIRIN: 220105-N-UJ411-1162
    Resolution: 2637x1758
    Size: 444.13 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Spruance live-fire exercise [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Spruance live-fire exercise
    USS Spruance live-fire exercise
    USS Spruance live-fire exercise
    USS Spruance live-fire exercise
    USS Spruance live-fire exercise
    USS Spruance live-fire exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    live fire
    machine gun
    3rd fleet
    spruance
    m2a1
    ddg 111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT