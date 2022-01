PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 5, 2022) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Eduardo Vargas, left, from Laredo, Texas fires an M240B machine gun under the supervision of Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Veronica Martinez, right, from Palmdale, Calif., during a live-fire weapons exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance is part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, led by Carrier Strike Group 3, deployed from San Diego, Jan. 3, in support of global maritime security operations. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 02:55 Photo ID: 7005477 VIRIN: 220105-N-UJ411-1437 Resolution: 2602x1735 Size: 282.9 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Spruance live-fire exercise [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.