    Military Police Soldiers recognized for saving 16-month-old Afghan evacuee [Image 1 of 2]

    Military Police Soldiers recognized for saving 16-month-old Afghan evacuee

    QATAR

    01.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marc Loi 

    Task Force Spartan

    Spc. Samantha Gallardo, a Military Police Soldier with the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 293rd Military Police Company, recently received the Army Achievement Medal for her role in saving a 16-month-old Afghan evacuee at Camp As Salilyah, Qatar, where Gallardo is currenrly deployed under the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element.

    293rd Military Police Company
    Camp As Sayliyah
    Fort Stewart Soldiers
    Military Police Soldiers
    Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element

