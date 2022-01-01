Spc. Samantha Gallardo, a Military Police Soldier with the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based 293rd Military Police Company, recently received the Army Achievement Medal for her role in saving a 16-month-old Afghan evacuee at Camp As Salilyah, Qatar, where Gallardo is currenrly deployed under the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element.
Military Police Soldiers recognized for saving 16-month-old Afghan evacuee
