Military Police newest NCOs discuss pride, leadership in Afghan evacuation mission

Sgt. Bryan Karp and Sgt. Tavin Bromell, stand at parade rest as they await to address a room of well-wishers during a promotion ceremony to their current rank Jan. 1, 2022. Karp and Bromell are military police Soldiers currently assigned to the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based, 293rd Military Police Company, in Qatar with the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7005474
|VIRIN:
|220101-A-SD827-247
|Resolution:
|4032x2760
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
