Military Police newest NCOs discuss pride, leadership in Afghan evacuation mission

Sgt. Bryan Karp and Sgt. Tavin Bromell, stand at parade rest as they await to address a room of well-wishers during a promotion ceremony to their current rank Jan. 1, 2022. Karp and Bromell are military police Soldiers currently assigned to the Fort Stewart, Georgia-based, 293rd Military Police Company, in Qatar with the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element.

