Sgt. Bryan Karp, a military police Soldier of the 293rd Military Police Company, currently assigned to the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, is promoted to his current rank Jan. 1

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 02:49 Photo ID: 7005473 VIRIN: 220101-A-SD827-107 Resolution: 4443x2884 Size: 1.57 MB Location: QA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Police newest NCOs discuss pride, leadership in Afghan evacuation mission [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Marc Loi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.