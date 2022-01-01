Sgt. Bryan Karp, a military police Soldier of the 293rd Military Police Company, currently assigned to the Afghan Evacuation Mission Support Element at Camp As Sayliyah, Qatar, is promoted to his current rank Jan. 1
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2022 02:49
|Photo ID:
|7005473
|VIRIN:
|220101-A-SD827-107
|Resolution:
|4443x2884
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Police newest NCOs discuss pride, leadership in Afghan evacuation mission [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Marc Loi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Military Police newest NCOs discuss pride, leadership in Afghan evacuation mission
LEAVE A COMMENT