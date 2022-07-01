Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW

    FORT. HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    III Corps

    Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood, commanding general and Col. Chad foster, Fort Hood Garrison Commander pose for a photo with members of the VFW community during the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW installation ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    fort hood
    vfw
    iii corps
    veterans of foreign war
    csm cotton
    general pat white

