Story by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby, III Corps Public Affairs

Photos by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman and Sgt. Dylan Bailey



Fort Hood makes history by welcoming the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209



The Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted an installation ceremony on Jan 7, 2022, for the only current VFW post on an active duty installation in the United States located on Fort Hood, Texas. The VFW honored the memory of Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first known African American command sergeant major for the 1st Cavalry Division by dedicating VFW Post 12209 in his name.



Command Sgt. Maj. Cotton was a trailblazer and forged personal connections and friendships within the 1st Cavalry Division. Cotton is appreciated for the time and dedication he gave, both in service and through retirement. Cotton is and always will be a beloved member of the “First Team”.



“I hope the American people realize what a great Army we have, great Soldiers who get up every day to defend our freedom,” Cotton said in 2019. “Take the time to welcome Soldiers and their family members. Cotton, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 86.



“It’s hard to name things after people you know who have affected your life and affected other people’s lives in the community,” said Willie Keller, Post 12209 commander. “As far as I can remember me being a tanker, (Cotton) was always world-known in the armored cavalry community.”



In attendance to help dedicate the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209 were Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood, commanding general, Col. Chad Foster, Fort Hood Garrison Commander, Texas State Representative Brad Buckley, VFW Texas State Commander Norman Macey, Cotton’s family members, VFW members, and Soldiers were present.



“I’m happy to bring the Services of the VFW to the Soldiers and veterans that live and work on Fort Hood,” said Keller, “Once a soldier always a soldier and the VFW never stops supporting Soldiers.”



Adjutant Lupita M. Perez, Texas VFW gave the opening remarks for the dedication of CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209. Several new candidates were administered the Oath of Obligation and presented the Cross of Malta. At the end of the ceremony, the Department of Texas Military Order of the Purple Heart designated the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209 a Purple Heart Post.



“I was so honored to witness history in the making today as the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209 held their chartering and installation ceremony at Fort Hood,” said Brad Buckley, Texas State Representative.



CSM A.C. Cotton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12209 meets the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Oveta Culp Hobby Soldier and Family Readiness Center on Fort Hood.



The VFW is a congressionally chartered war veteran’s organization that dates back to 1899. With 1.5 million members, it is the largest American organization of combat veterans, which supports veterans and active duty service members from all branches.