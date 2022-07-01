Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood, commanding general and Col. Chad foster, Fort Hood Garrison Commander pose for a photo with members of the VFW community during the CSM A.C. Cotton VFW installation ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan 7, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7005441
|VIRIN:
|010722-A-TM214-1005
|Resolution:
|6003x3820
|Size:
|15.14 MB
|Location:
|FORT. HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT