    Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW [Image 4 of 4]

    FORT. HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Comrades and Candidates, conduct the pledge of Veterans of Foreign War during an installation ceremony at Fort Hood, Texas, Jan 7, 2022. Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW Post 12209 as one of the first on an active-duty installation within the United States, the post is named after former Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first Black command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood welcomes CSM A.C. Cotton VFW [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fort hood
    vfw
    iii corps
    veterans of foreign war
    csm cotton
    general pat white

