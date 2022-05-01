Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Key West [Image 1 of 3]

    SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Key West

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Air Station Key West

    220105-N-IW125-1005 KEY WEST, Fla. (Jan. 5, 2022) Commander, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, center, arrives at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field in Key West, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 13:58
    Photo ID: 7005258
    VIRIN: 220105-N-IW125-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Key West [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Key West
    SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Key West
    SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Key West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    SOUTHCOM
    USN
    Key West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT