SOUTHCOM Commander arrives in Key West

220110-N-IW125-1007 KEY WEST, Fla. (Jan 5, 2022) Commander, U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, center left, arrives at Naval Air Station Key West’s Boca Chica Field in Key West, Fla., and is greeted by Director, Joint Interagency Task Force South, Rear Adm. Douglas Fears, center right, Jan. 5, 2022. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

