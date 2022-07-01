Wiel Hendriks, a heavy wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux in Eyglelshoven, Netherlands, passed away recently. The team at Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux paid tribute to him recently as a sign of respect and admiration. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 05:25 Photo ID: 7004846 VIRIN: 220107-A-SM279-967 Resolution: 520x718 Size: 110.03 KB Location: EYGELSHOVEN, NL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.