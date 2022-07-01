Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee [Image 1 of 2]

    AFSBn-Benelux pays tribute to fallen employee

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Wiel Hendriks, a heavy wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux in Eyglelshoven, Netherlands, passed away recently. The team at Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux paid tribute to him recently as a sign of respect and admiration. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

