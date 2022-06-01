U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, takes off to conduct a training scramble and intercept sortie while completing NATO enhanced Air Policing qualification, Jan. 6, 2022, on Łask Air Base, Poland. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

