U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, takes off to conduct a training scramble and intercept sortie while completing NATO enhanced Air Policing qualification, Jan. 6, 2022, on Łask Air Base, Poland. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|01.06.2022
|01.07.2022 05:13
|7004843
|220106-F-FW957-1045
|4358x2905
|6.21 MB
|LASK AIR BASE, PL
|7
|1
