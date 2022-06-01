Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    LASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, takes off to conduct a training scramble and intercept sortie while completing NATO enhanced Air Policing qualification, Jan. 6, 2022, on Łask Air Base, Poland. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    This work, U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USAF

