U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, takes off to conduct a training scramble and intercept sortie while completing NATO enhanced Air Policing qualification, Jan. 6, 2022, on Łask Air Base, Poland. For 60 years, NATO Air Policing has been an enduring peacetime collective defensive mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance member’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 05:13 Photo ID: 7004844 VIRIN: 220106-F-FW957-1059 Resolution: 4137x2758 Size: 6.35 MB Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.