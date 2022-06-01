Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    LASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, takes off to conduct a training scramble and intercept sortie while completing NATO enhanced Air Policing qualification, Jan. 6, 2022, on Łask Air Base, Poland. For 60 years, NATO Air Policing has been an enduring peacetime collective defensive mission that safeguards the integrity of NATO alliance member’s airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 05:13
    Photo ID: 7004844
    VIRIN: 220106-F-FW957-1059
    Resolution: 4137x2758
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: LASK AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ali Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment
    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT