U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, center, and maintainers from the 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, run to F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 5, 2022. U.S. forces in Europe live, train and operate with allies and partners from strategic locations across Europe that are critical for the timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crises. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

