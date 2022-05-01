Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment [Image 7 of 9]

    U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

    LASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief from the 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 5, 2022. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

