U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

A U.S. Air Force crew chief from the 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 5, 2022. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 05:01
|Photo ID:
|7004840
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-FW957-1068
|Resolution:
|7266x4844
|Size:
|20.62 MB
|Location:
|LASK AIR BASE, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
