U.S. F-16s strengthen Air Policing mission with long-planned Poland deployment

A U.S. Air Force crew chief from the 52nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, marshals an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Łask Air Base, Poland, January 5, 2022. Enhanced Air Policing is a specific assurance measure to demonstrate NATO’s solidarity, collective resolve, and its ability to adapt and scale its defensive missions/deterrence posture. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Ali Stewart)

