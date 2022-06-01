Titans get a running start into the new year

An Airman assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing races to the finish line during the 'New Year, New Me' 5K run at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 7, 2021. The 39th Force Support Squadron hosts fitness events like this throughout the year to boost Airmen’s morale, promote a healthy and active lifestyle, and build camaraderie. More than 100 runners participated in the base's first 5K race of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

