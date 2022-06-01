Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Titans get a running start into the new year

    Titans get a running start into the new year

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TURKEY

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing participate during the "New Year, New Me" 5K run at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 7, 2021. The 39th Force Support Squadron hosts fitness events like this throughout the year to boost Airmen’s morale, promote a healthy and active lifestyle, and build camaraderie. More than 100 runners participated in the base's first 5K race of 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

