U.S. Army and Air Force Special Forces prepare to conduct static line jumps from a MC-130 J Commando assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing as part of Special Operations Command Europe’s seasonal “Toy Drop”in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, Dec. 12th, 2021.The Toy Drop is a seasonal training event hosted by SOCEUR in which military personnel donate toys while conducting combined airborne training with allied nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 04:40 Photo ID: 7004765 VIRIN: 211212-Z-JY390-9783 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.19 MB Location: BW, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCEUR Toy Drop 2021 [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.