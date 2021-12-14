Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCEUR Toy Drop 2021 [Image 27 of 27]

    SOCEUR Toy Drop 2021

    BW, GERMANY

    12.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    U.S. Army and Air Force Special Forces prepare to conduct static line jumps from a MC-130 J Commando assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing as part of Special Operations Command Europe’s seasonal “Toy Drop”in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, Dec. 12th, 2021.The Toy Drop is a seasonal training event hosted by SOCEUR in which military personnel donate toys while conducting combined airborne training with allied nations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 04:40
    Photo ID: 7004765
    VIRIN: 211212-Z-JY390-9783
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: BW, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCEUR Toy Drop 2021 [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airforce
    SOCEUR
    SOCOM
    EUCOM
    Airborne
    Army photo
    MC-130J Commando II
    Ops Core
    RAK

