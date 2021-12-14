A German Army Paratrooper prepares for a static line jump from a MC-130 J Commando assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing as part of Special Operations Command Europe’s seasonal “Toy Drop”in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, Dec. 12th, 2021. The Toy Drop is a seasonal training event hosted by SOCEUR in which military personnel donate toys while conducting combined airborne training with allied nations.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 04:41
|Photo ID:
|7004764
|VIRIN:
|211212-Z-JY390-9760
|Resolution:
|4699x3133
|Size:
|7.4 MB
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, SOCEUR Toy Drop 2021 [Image 27 of 27], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT