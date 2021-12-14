SOCEUR Toy Drop 2021

A German Army Paratrooper prepares for a static line jump from a MC-130 J Commando assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing as part of Special Operations Command Europe’s seasonal “Toy Drop”in Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, Dec. 12th, 2021. The Toy Drop is a seasonal training event hosted by SOCEUR in which military personnel donate toys while conducting combined airborne training with allied nations.

