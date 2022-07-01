Iwakuni City mayor visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni leadership and Iwakuni City officials discuss the restriction of movement arrangements for service members during an installation visit Jan. 7, 2022. Mayor Fukuda visited MCAS Iwakuni to view the health facilities on the air station and discuss the COVID-19 preventative measures and procedures that are in place to mitigate spread of the virus. The installation closely monitors all COVID-related activity and works in partnership with Japanese officials and medical authorities to safeguard the health of on- and off-base communities, along with the operational capabilities that these communities support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson)

