Yoshihiko Fukuda, the mayor of Iwakuni City, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, discuss the air station’s COVID-19 preventative measures during an installation visit Jan. 7, 2022. Mayor Fukuda visited MCAS Iwakuni to view the health facilities on the air station and discuss the COVID-19 preventative measures and procedures that are in place to mitigate spread of the virus. The installation closely monitors all COVID-related activity and works in partnership with Japanese officials and medical authorities to safeguard the health of on- and off-base communities, along with the operational capabilities that these communities support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 02:14
|Photo ID:
|7004729
|VIRIN:
|220107-M-DL962-1014
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Iwakuni City mayor visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl calah thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
