    Iwakuni City mayor visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 2 of 6]

    Iwakuni City mayor visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. calah thompson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Yoshihiko Fukuda, the mayor of Iwakuni City, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, discuss the air station’s COVID-19 preventative measures during an installation visit Jan. 7, 2022. Mayor Fukuda visited MCAS Iwakuni to view the health facilities on the air station and discuss the COVID-19 preventative measures and procedures that are in place to mitigate spread of the virus. The installation closely monitors all COVID-related activity and works in partnership with Japanese officials and medical authorities to safeguard the health of on- and off-base communities, along with the operational capabilities that these communities support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Calah Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 02:14
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
