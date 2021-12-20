211220-N-OO118-1001 LEGAZPI, Philippines (Dec. 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and the Armed Forces of the Philippines unveil a dedication plaque at the Bagumbayan Central School during Pacific Partnership (PP) 21, Dec 20. NMCB-5 is working with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supporting PP-21 through engineering civic action projects—including health clinics and school renovations. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class John Gamble)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2022 00:57 Photo ID: 7004707 VIRIN: 211220-N-OO118-1004 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 616.42 KB Location: LEGAZPI, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Navy Seabees strengthening partnerships at Pacific Partnership 21 Bagumbayan Central School ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 John Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.