US Navy Seabees strengthening partnerships at Pacific Partnership 21 Bagumbayan Central School ribbon cutting ceremony

211220-N-OO118-1002 LEGAZPI, Philippines (Dec. 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Seabees with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5 and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members, assigned to 565th Construction Engineering Battalion, pose for a picture during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bagumbayan Health Clinic in Legazpi, Philippines. NMCB-5 is working with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, supporting PP-21 through engineering civic action projects—including health clinics and school renovations. NMCB-5 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthening their alliances and partnerships, and providing general engineering and civil support to joint operational forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Utilitiesman 3rd Class John Gamble)
