Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training [Image 3 of 3]

    Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2021

    Photo by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Chad Hudson, an FED Security and Operations Resident Office construction representative and fall protection program administrator, highlights the importance of anchoring a harness properly during Fall Protection training at the Far East District Headquarters, Nov. 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 18:11
    Photo ID: 7004527
    VIRIN: 211130-O-QN611-500
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training [Image 3 of 3], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training
    Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training
    Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Far East District
    Fall Protection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT