FED personnel take a hands-on approach by fitting the latest harness equipment during Fall Protection training at the Far East District Headquarters, Nov. 30.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 18:11
|Photo ID:
|7004525
|VIRIN:
|211130-O-QN611-301
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training [Image 3 of 3], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Protecting the workforce through Fall Protection training
