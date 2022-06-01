Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers

In preparation for the famous Doolittle Raid, B-25B Mitchell bombers are positioned on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. Members of the 17th Bombardment Group conducted the Doolittle Raid on April 18, 1942. It was a retaliatory response attack for Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The 17th Training Wing, headquartered at Goodfellow AFB, was activated in 1993 to honor the legacy of this legendary unit. (Courtesy photo)

