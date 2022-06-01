Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers [Image 2 of 3]

    Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    In preparation for the famous Doolittle Raid, B-25B Mitchell bombers are positioned on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. Members of the 17th Bombardment Group conducted the Doolittle Raid on April 18, 1942. It was a retaliatory response attack for Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The 17th Training Wing, headquartered at Goodfellow AFB, was activated in 1993 to honor the legacy of this legendary unit. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 17:45
    Photo ID: 7004514
    VIRIN: 220106-F-F3505-1001
    Resolution: 480x350
    Size: 72.54 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers
    Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers
    Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    AETC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT