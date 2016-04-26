Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charlie E. Powell, retired, stands with Goodfellow chief master sergeants after receiving an honorary induction on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 28, 2016. Receiving an induction to the rank of chief master sergeant is one of the highest honors an enlisted group can bestow on a member. On his right, is 17th Training Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass, who would become the chief master sergeant of the Air Force in 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randall A. S. Moose)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 17:45
    Photo ID: 7004513
    VIRIN: 160426-F-F3505-1067
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow and AETC: A legacy of joint service training excellence and breaking barriers [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    AETC

