    MIDDLETOWN, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Melendez Lopez, 248th Engineer Company heavy equipment operator, directs traffic at a state-supported COVID-19 testing site in Middletown, Connecticut, Jan. 6, 2022. The Connecticut National Guard supported 24 testing sites throughout the state in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 13:15
    Photo ID: 7004320
    VIRIN: 220106-Z-DY403-009
    Resolution: 1793x1195
    Size: 404.77 KB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, CT, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army
    National Guard
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGuard

