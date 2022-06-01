Spc. Ramcee Carmichael, 192nd Engineer Battalion allied trades specialist, directs traffic at a state-supported COVID-19 testing site in Middletown, Connecticut, Jan. 6, 2022. The Connecticut National Guard supported 24 testing sites throughout the state in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 13:15
|Photo ID:
|7004319
|VIRIN:
|220106-Z-DY403-004
|Resolution:
|4527x3395
|Size:
|1014.94 KB
|Location:
|MIDDLETOWN, CT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT