Connecticut National Guard Supports COVID-19 Testing Sites

Spc. Ramcee Carmichael, 192nd Engineer Battalion allied trades specialist, directs traffic at a state-supported COVID-19 testing site in Middletown, Connecticut, Jan. 6, 2022. The Connecticut National Guard supported 24 testing sites throughout the state in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

