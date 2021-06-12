U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Amanda Burgos, an inventory management specialist with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, opens camouflage netting while conducting Mobile Combat Operations Center (M-COC) operations during Exercise Steel Knight 22 (SK-22) at Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2021. SK-22 is a 1st Marine Division led annual training exercise which enables the Navy-Marine Corps team to operate in a realistic, combined-arms environment to enhance naval warfighting tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US