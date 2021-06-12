U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Pacheco, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a picture while conducting Mobile Combat Operations Center (M-COC) operations during Exercise Steel Knight 22 (SK-22) at Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2021. SK-22 is a 1st Marine Division led annual training exercise which enables the Navy-Marine Corps team to operate in a realistic, combined-arms environment to enhance naval warfighting tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 13:51 Photo ID: 7004317 VIRIN: 211206-M-UV498-1227 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.89 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22 [Image 27 of 27], by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.