Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22 [Image 26 of 27]

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Pacheco, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, poses for a picture while conducting Mobile Combat Operations Center (M-COC) operations during Exercise Steel Knight 22 (SK-22) at Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2021. SK-22 is a 1st Marine Division led annual training exercise which enables the Navy-Marine Corps team to operate in a realistic, combined-arms environment to enhance naval warfighting tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 13:51
    Photo ID: 7004317
    VIRIN: 211206-M-UV498-1227
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22 [Image 27 of 27], by LCpl Mackenzie Binion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22
    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 conduct Mobile Combat Operations Center operations during Steel Knight 22

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COC
    CLB 5
    SK22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT