Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16

A Ukrainian Special Forces soldier and a U.S. Army's 10th Special Forces Group soldier move to an observation post during Exercise Combined Resolve 16 in Hohenfels, Germany, December 8, 2021. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt.)

Date Taken: 12.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE