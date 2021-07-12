Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16 [Image 22 of 23]

    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    12.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A Ukrainian Special Forces soldier and a U.S. Army's 10th Special Forces Group soldier move to an observation post during Exercise Combined Resolve 16 in Hohenfels, Germany, December 8, 2021. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:51
    Photo ID: 7004150
    VIRIN: 211208-Z-JY390-022
    Resolution: 3974x2649
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16 [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT