Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16 [Image 23 of 23]

    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    12.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Command Sergeant Major of the Lithuanian Land Forces (LLF) of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, Darius Masiulis, and Command Sergeant Major of the National Defense Volunteer Forces (NDVF) of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, Arūnas Aliukonis, meet with the Special Forces Lead Trainer for the SOF cell at the Joint Multinational Readiness center during Exercise Combined Resolve 16 in Hohenfels, Germany, December 8, 2021. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:51
    Photo ID: 7004151
    VIRIN: 211208-Z-JY390-023
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16 [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Patrik Orcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16
    Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT