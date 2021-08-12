Ukrainian Special Forces at Combined Resolve 16

Command Sergeant Major of the Lithuanian Land Forces (LLF) of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, Darius Masiulis, and Command Sergeant Major of the National Defense Volunteer Forces (NDVF) of the Armed Forces of Lithuania, Arūnas Aliukonis, meet with the Special Forces Lead Trainer for the SOF cell at the Joint Multinational Readiness center during Exercise Combined Resolve 16 in Hohenfels, Germany, December 8, 2021. The exercise is designed to evaluate and assess the readiness of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division but also created opportunities for Special Operations Forces from Ukraine and The U.S. along with the Lithuanian KASP (National Volunteer Defence Forces) to hone unconventional warfare skills. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Patrik Orcutt.)

