    LRC Bavaria employee: finding good solutions to challenges affecting my customers is what I do

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Margareta Trummer is the lead transportation assistant at the Personal Property Processing Office, Transportation Division, Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. She said she enjoys her work because she likes to work with customers even if it’s sometimes very challenging. Finding a good solution to each challenge affecting her customers is what she enjoys to most. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

