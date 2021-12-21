Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base [Image 10 of 11]

    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base

    TURKEY

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tarence Powell, a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, conducts patrols at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 21, 2021. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 05:13
    Photo ID: 7004008
    VIRIN: 211221-F-YG657-1481
    Resolution: 6173x3472
    Size: 6.63 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base
    39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Incirlik Air Base
    Security Forces
    39th Air Base Wing
    39 SFS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT