39th SFS Defenders conduct patrols at Incirlik Air Base

Airman 1st Class Tarence Powell, a security response team member assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, conducts patrols at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Dec. 21, 2021. The mission of the 39th SFS is to provide cutting edge force protection for Incirlik and its geographically separated units in Turkey, security for tanker and airlift operations, law enforcement services and support for numerous contingency operations in Europe and Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry)

