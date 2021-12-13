Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the Torch: Father and Son deploy to Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 2 of 5]

    Passing the Torch: Father and Son deploy to Prince Sultan Air Base

    SAUDI ARABIA

    12.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Steve Veers, 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron aerospace propulsion superintendent, and Airman 1st Class Isac Veers 176th EFS aviation resource management journeyman, pose for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 13, 2021. The father and son duo deployed to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing together from the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 02:36
    Photo ID: 7003333
    VIRIN: 211213-F-GE882-020
    Resolution: 7779x4862
    Size: 13.72 MB
    Location: SA
    Hometown: MADISON, WI, US
    Hometown: TUCSON, AZ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passing the Torch: Father and Son deploy to Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    ANG
    AFCENT
    115th Fighter Wing
    Air Force Family
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

