Senior Master Sgt. Steve Veers, 176th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron aerospace propulsion superintendent, and Airman 1st Class Isac Veers 176th EFS aviation resource management journeyman, pose for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 13, 2021. The father and son duo deployed to the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing together from the 115th Fighter Wing, Madison, Wisconsin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Graves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 02:36 Photo ID: 7003332 VIRIN: 211213-F-GE882-011 Resolution: 7628x4768 Size: 13.46 MB Location: SA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Passing the Torch: Father and Son deploy to Prince Sultan Air Base [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.