    Training in the ER [Image 2 of 2]

    Training in the ER

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Maj. Colby Suttles, an emergency room physician assistant, Tech Sgt. Jessica Jimenez, a medical technician, and Maj. Rolando de Luna, an emergency room physician assistant, gather (l-r) around a computer in an emergency bay to have a look at MHS GENESIS, the DoD’s new electronic health record, at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Sept. 23, during their training tour away from their Air Force Reserve unit the 116th Medical Group out of Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

