Training in the ER

Maj. Colby Suttles, an emergency room physician assistant, Tech Sgt. Jessica Jimenez, a medical technician, and Maj. Rolando de Luna, an emergency room physician assistant, gather (l-r) around a computer in an emergency bay to have a look at MHS GENESIS, the DoD’s new electronic health record, at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., on Sept. 23, during their training tour away from their Air Force Reserve unit the 116th Medical Group out of Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 20:39
|Photo ID:
|7002224
|VIRIN:
|210923-A-QU626-868
|Resolution:
|4645x3096
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Working across services from coast to coast
