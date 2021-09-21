Logistics training

Master Sgt. Sandra Byrd, an Air Force Reservist who is in health services administration but supervises a logistics technician, partakes in training in logistics at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., along with others from her fellow Airmen in the 116th Medical Group out of Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia, on Sept. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Kirstin Grace-Simons)
