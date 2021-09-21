Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics training

    Logistics training

    TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Kirstin Grace-Simons 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    Master Sgt. Sandra Byrd, an Air Force Reservist who is in health services administration but supervises a logistics technician, partakes in training in logistics at Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., along with others from her fellow Airmen in the 116th Medical Group out of Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia, on Sept. 21. (U.S. Army photo by Kirstin Grace-Simons)

    092121-A- QU626-856

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 20:39
    Photo ID: 7002220
    VIRIN: 210921-A-QU626-856
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: TACOMA, WA, US 
    This work, Logistics training [Image 2 of 2], by Kirstin Grace-Simons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Logistics training
    Training in the ER

    Working across services from coast to coast

    Medical Logistics

    training
    Madigan
    DHA
    116th Medical

