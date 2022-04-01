Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations Aviation Safety Award

    Chief of Naval Operations Aviation Safety Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Taylor Bidon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, presents the 2020 Chief of Naval Operations Aviation Safety Award to Lt. Col. Christine M. Houser, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS Miramar, Jan. 4, 2022, on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California. The squadron was awarded for the exceptional performance of its primary operational-support airlift mission. The CNO Aviation Safety Award is presented annually to the Navy and Marine Corps aviation units that demonstrate exceptional safety excellence. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

